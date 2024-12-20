Beautiful Friday weather in Colorado with highs in the 50s and 60s

Tonight's Forecast:

The night will be clear and winds will be light, which will help temperatures fall overnight. Most of the region will dip into the upper teens to mid-20s by sunrise Friday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 58;

Friday will be mostly sunny with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. The high temperature is forecast to be 14 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 58;

It will be mostly sunny with variable wind from 5-10 mph and a high temperature of about 11 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 62;

Friday will be sunny with W wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 54;

Warm on Friday with mostly sunny conditions and WSW wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 28; High: 58;

A mostly sunny day with light wind and mild temperatures.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s-60s;

Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s to low 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 28/29; High: 61/63;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with a light breeze from the WSW at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s. There will be a breeze out of the W at 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend will feel similar to Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s for the region. Sunday is expected to be the warmest day with highs 15-20 degrees above average.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

