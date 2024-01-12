Another windy day Friday before frigid temperatures this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

The sky will clear out overnight and it will be COLD in southern Colorado with single digits in the plains and negative values in the mountain valleys. Winds will be light overnight and then pick up on Friday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 5; High: 36;

Mostly sunny with WNW wind at 12-18 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 4; High: 38;

Sunny with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 12; High: 36;

Mostly sunny with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: -3; High: 23;

Mostly sunny with W wind at 20-30 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 3; High: 29;

Mostly sunny with WNW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits; High: 30s;

Sunny with highs in the upper 30s and a few low 40s possible. W wind will be at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 2/2; High: 30/34;

Mostly sunny with breezy winds from the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 35-40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: negative single digits/negative teens; High: 20s;

Partly cloudy with strong winds from the W at 15-25 mph gusting to 45-50 mph. It will be a cold and blustery day.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Saturday our arctic air begins to arrive in Colorado. Highs on Sunday will drop to the teens and 20s, and then we further cool on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the single digits in the plains and 20s/30s in the mountains. There will be light snow showers in the mountains east of the Continental Divide over the weekend. Snow will be heavier west of the Continental Divide through the weekend. See this week's ski report for the snow forecast in Colorado ski country.

