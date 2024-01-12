Ski Report: Heavy snow and avalanche danger this holiday weekend

COLORADO — News5 is making sure you're prepared if your heading up to the mountains for snow activities this weekend.

Heavy snow is expected over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend, and avalanche danger remains top of mind.

We do already have some avalanche warnings in effect. Be sure to check with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center before you head into the back country, or just skip it altogether and stay on groomed slopes.

Over the past 48 hours, many ski areas have seen around a foot of snow.

Wolf Creek has just under 2 feet already, and there is more to come.

Snow is expected to some in multiple rounds over the weekend and on Monday. Several days of snowfall will add up, with a foot or two expected by the end of the holiday weekend.

High temperatures in the mountains will range from the single digits to the 20s, depending on elevation. Regardless, it will be cold and wet all weekend. Be sure to wear several layers of clothing to keep you warm, and a waterproof outer layer is essential.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

