A cold front brings heat relief to Colorado starting Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will move through southern Colorado overnight into early Tuesday morning. The main change you will notice is temperatures will be cooler and back to near-average high on Tuesday as well as an increase in clouds.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 81;

Cooler and back to seasonable temperatures on Tuesday with partly cloudy conditions. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Winds will be from the E at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 89;

Back to normal high temperatures on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be from the ENE at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 86;

Partly cloudy and cooler on Tuesday. Wind will be from the SE at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 73;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday and cooler with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 76;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Winds will be from the ENE at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s/90s;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with cooler temperatures, reaching highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/58; High: 85/88;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday and a bit cooler. Winds will be breezy about 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

Partly cloudy and a few degrees cooler on Tuesday in the mountain valleys to the low 70s to low 80s. Thunderstorm potential will be located in the higher elevations of Fremont County, in Teller and Park counties.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday's cold front will stall out and Wednesday's temperatures will be even cooler with highs generally in the 70s. There will be an increase in clouds on Wednesday with light drizzle possible in the morning and then spotty thunderstorms possible in the afternoon after some clearing and sunshine.

