Honoring fallen firefighters: Plan of action

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Thousands of visitors from across the United States and Canada are in Colorado Springs this week for ceremonies honoring firefighters who lost their lives due to circumstances connected to their careers.

There names are etched into the granite walls of the memorial.

“We honor the 311 names. There are 285 families here in town, and when they come to town, we take care of them from the time they step off at the airport to the time they get back there the following Sunday,” said Event Coordinator and Colorado Springs Firefighter, Chris Weaver.

Family and friends of the fallen are treated as honored guests.

Making that happen requires a command center manned by firefighters working on their days off along with hundreds of others who step up to volunteer.

“This is a labor of love,” said 14-year volunteer, Shannon Jantzen.

“We even get volunteers that come from out of state, because they come and see the service, and then we want to get involved,” Weaver.

The event requires 700 four-hour volunteer shifts.

It all culminates with the elaborate ceremony honoring fallen firefighters.

There are more than 6,000 chairs set up with most reserved for family and friends of the honorees.

The public is welcome to attend.

The 2025 Fallen Firefighter Memorial ceremony takes place Saturday September 20th starting at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

___

Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters For several days, a search effort has been underway for two missing hunters in southern Colorado. According to the Conejos County Sheriff's office, they responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to make contact with two people who were reported overdue while elk hunting on Sept. 13. Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.