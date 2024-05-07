Trial underway for Massachusetts woman accused of killing police officer boyfriend

The high-profile trial of a Massachusetts woman accused of killing her police officer boyfriend is underway.

Karen Read is charged in the death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe, who was found dead in the snow outside the home of a fellow officer in January 2022. Prosecutors accuse Read of hitting O’Keefe with her car while dropping him off at a party at the residence and leaving him to die. Her attorneys allege a sloppy investigation and a cover-up.

Court TV / Boston Police Department Karen Read, left, and Boston police officer John O'Keefe.

Read is charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury or death. She is facing life in prison if convicted at trial.

Read’s case has captured attention across the globe with allegations of a police cover-up orchestrated by parties with “significant relationships,” alleged “romantic entanglements” involving Read and O’Keefe, and even a blogger who has been vocal in their defense of Read facing charges. Protesters have also taken center stage in their fight against a “buffer zone,” accusing the prosecution of going on an “unchecked bender.”

This story was originally published by Grace Wong at CourtTV.com.