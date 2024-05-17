Man to be sentenced for hammer attack on ex-House Speaker Pelosi's husband

The man convicted of breaking into the home of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and violently attacking her husband is set to be sentenced Friday in federal court.

A jury found David DePape guilty last November of attempted kidnap of a federal official and assault. During the trial, the 44-year-old DePape admitted to breaking into the Pelosis' San Francisco home and bludgeoning then-82-year-old Paul with a hammer.

The altercation occurred after police had shown up to the residence and was captured in body camera footage. The video shows officers knocking on Pelosi's front door in the early morning hours of Oct. 28, 2022.

Shortly after the door opens, Pelosi can be seen struggling with the suspect, who was holding a hammer. After an officer can be heard saying "drop the hammer," DePape then swings it at Pelosi, knocking him unconscious before officers jump in to intervene.

Pelosi was hospitalized after the incident and spent several days in the intensive care unit before continuing his recovery at home. Nancy Pelosi — who was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack — decided to step down from her role as the party leader of the House Democratic caucus weeks later.

A defense attorney argued that DePape was influenced by political beliefs, pointing to baseless, right-wing conspiracy theories he had posted online. But at one point, DePape undermined his own defense, saying: "What I did was really bad. I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them [the Pelosis] ... I should've come better prepared."

DePape faces up to 50 years behind bars, but prosecutors have recommended a 40-year sentence. He also faces felony charges in state court; jury selection for that case is scheduled to begin next week.