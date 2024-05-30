'Doomsday Prophet' Chad Daybell found guilty of all charges in murders of his ex-wife, stepchildren

Chad Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Prophet" charged with killing his first wife and two of his step-children, has been convicted of conspiracy and first-degree murder in all three deaths.

The jury reached the verdict Thursday afternoon after less than six hours of deliberation to end a two-month trial, which followed that of his second wife Lori Vallow. Vallow was convicted on the same charges in all three deaths last year and sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole.

Both faced charges in the murder of Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, in 2019 as well as the deaths of Vallow's 7-year-old son JJ Vallow and 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan. The remains of both children were found on Daybell's property in June 2020.

Daybell was also charged with one count of grand theft and two counts of insurance fraud, and was found guilty of those charges as well.