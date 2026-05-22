Willwood Tunnel reopening Friday as part of Circle Drive Bridges project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Willwood Tunnel under I-25 is scheduled to reopen Friday, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The city says the tunnel has been closed since February, 2024 to support bridge replacement work near the Circle Drive and Janitell Road intersection.

According to the city, once the tunnel reopens, it will operate in a one-way configuration to improve traffic flow.

The reopening of the tunnel is part of the Circle Drive Bridges project. According to the city, four aging bridge structures originally built in 1963 have been replaced.

For more information about the Circle Drive Bridges project, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

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