Two eastbound lanes closed on Circle Drive for waterline installation work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two eastbound lanes of Circle Drive are closed between I-25 and Janitell Road, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The closure, which is part of the Circle Drive Bridges project, is happening to allow crews to install a waterline. According to the city, four aging bridge structures originally built in 1963 have been replaced as part of the project.

You can view a map of the closures, as well as a detour route, below:

City of Colorado Springs

According to the city, the lanes are expected to remain closed through mid-July, with weather and the work schedule permitting.

The city says travelers should plan for additional travel time and expect delays. They also say to expect periodic lane shifts and traffic pattern changes.

For more information about the Circle Drive Bridges project, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

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