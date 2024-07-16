Temporary closure northbound off I-25 off-ramp between Mesa Ridge Pkwy. & South Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation (C-DOT) will temporarily close northbound I-25 between Mesa Ridge Parkway and South Academy Boulevard, and the northbound on-ramp from Mesa Ridge Parkway to I-25 on Thursday, July 18 from 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. between mile point 132 to 135.

Why is this closure important?

The closure is for a barrier removal and traffic switch, which will be performed during nighttime hours on July 18, and will also profile grind the concrete pavement ramps. So, expect some changes on your next commute through the area.

C-DOT will also apply permanent lane striping to the roadway surface during the week of July 15.

The lane striping is to accommodate a new lane alignment that will go onto the newly constructed bridge over South Academy Blvd. and is a part of the MAMSIP project.

Military Access, Mobility, and Safety Improvement Project will upgrade areas along I-25

Detours set in place Northbound on I-25:



Northbound I-25 traffic will exit at Mesa Ridge Parkway (exit 132), travel east to the CanAm Highway (US 85/87), turn north and continue to South Academy Boulevard, and turn west to re-enter I-25 at Mile Point 135.

A northbound I-25 off-ramp closure is planned for Wednesday, July 17 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. at Mesa Ridge Parkway (MP 132) for crews to apply final pavement markings. A detour will be in place: Traffic exiting at Mesa Ridge Parkway will continue north to South Academy Boulevard (MP 135), turn around and travel south to exit 132A.

Detours set in place Southbound on I-25:



Southbound I-25 on- and off-ramp and right lane closures are planned for Tuesday, July 16 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. at Santa Fe Avenue (MP 128) for crews to apply final pavement markings. Detours will be in place: Traffic exiting at Santa Fe Avenue will continue south to Pikes Peak International Raceway (MP 122), turn around and travel north to exit 128. Traffic entering Southbound I-25 will travel north to Mesa Ridge Parkway, turn around and enter I-25 South.

There will be alternating left and right lane closures on north- and southbound I-25 on- and off-ramps at Mesa Ridge Parkway on Monday, July 15 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. to allow crews to grind concrete roadway.

There will be alternating left and right lane closures on north- and southbound I-25 on- and off-ramps at Santa Fe Avenue on Monday, July 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow crews to grind asphalt roadway.

Detours set in place East and Westbound on I-25:



The east- and westbound South Academy Boulevard lanes under I-25 will be temporarily closed as part of the bridge reconstruction project. Removal of bridge overhang structures over South Academy Boulevard are planned during nighttime hours on Friday, July 19.

Full closure of eastbound South Academy Boulevard Friday, July 19, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Full closure of westbound South Academy Boulevard.

On Friday, July 19 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Detours will be in place:

Eastbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado Highway 16 (exit 132A), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 north to South Academy Boulevard.

Westbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Avenue/South Circle Drive (exit 138), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 south to South Academy Boulevard.

The speed limit in this area has been reduced to 60 MPH. Traffic delays of 10 to 15 minutes are expected and motorists are urged to use extra caution while traveling in the area. Fines will be doubled through the construction zone.

Other detours set in place:



Bradley Road under the South Academy Boulevard bridge will be reduced to one alternating lane of traffic controlled by flaggers on Monday, July 16, Thursday, July 19, and Friday, July 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow crews to perform work on the bridge.

Bradley Road under the South Academy Boulevard. The bridge will be closed Friday, July 19 from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. to allow crews to pour a new concrete roadway deck on the bridge. Also, there will be north- and southbound South Academy Boulevard left lane closures over Bradley Road to ensure safe conditions for the traveling public and for crews working below.

Detours will be in place: Eastbound Bradley Road traffic will be diverted south on South Academy Boulevard, exit onto the CanAm Highway, turn around and re-enter South Academy northbound to the Bradley Road exit, and turn east.

Westbound Bradley Road traffic will be diverted to Hancock Expressway, turn north and then west onto Milton Proby Parkway, turn south and travel to the Bradley Road exit, or turn north to continue on northbound South Academy Bloulevard.

There will be a temporarily closure of the on-ramp from Hartford Street to northbound South Academy Boulevard starting Monday, July 16 at 8 a.m. that will last approximately 4 weeks. Following that, there will also be a temporary closure of the South Academy Boulevard off-ramp to southbound Harford Street starting Monday, July 29 at 8 a.m. These closures are necessary to allow crews to install drainage pipes across the road and reconstruct the Hartford Street on and off ramps. Full closures decrease the duration of traffic impacts and increase safety for the traveling public and crews.

Detours will be in place: Traffic intending to enter northbound South Academy Boulevard will continue north to Welton Drive, travel east to Maxwell Street and turn north to East Las Vegas Street (CanAm Highway), and travel southeast to enter South Academy Boulevard. Eastbound South Academy Boulevard exiting to Hartford Street will continue east to US 85/87, turn around and travel west to Coventry Drive, travel north to Welton Drive, turn west and travel to southbound Hartford Street.

On Thursday, July 19 at 7 p.m. through Friday, July 20 at 4:30 a.m., there will be northbound South Academy Boulevard alternating lane closures between Bradley Road and Milton Proby Parkway to allow crews to set up barriers to shift traffic lanes to the center. Starting Friday, July 20, 4:30 a.m., the lane shift will allow crews to perform drainage and roadway work. This new alignment will be in place for approximately three months.

Due to weather impacts, the following planned impacts have been rescheduled:



There will now be alternating ramp and lane closures on westbound South Academy Boulevard between I-25 and Fountain Creek on Wednesday, July 18, 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. to allow crews to move barriers and place pavement markings in preparation for a lane shift to the inside.

This shift towards to the inside will allow crews to work on the outside lanes and install drainage pipes. During this new alignment, Coventry Drive traffic intending to travel west on South Academy will be diverted: westbound traffic will enter northbound I-25, travel to South Circle Drive (Mile Point 138), turn around and continue south to exit 135 to continue westbound South Academy Boulevard. This detour will be in place for approximately three weeks. Coventry Drive traffic intending to travel west on South Academy Boulevard diverted.

A shift of eastbound South Academy Boulevard between I-25 and Fountain Creek towards the center is ongoing to allow crews to work on the outside lanes, install drainage pipes, and prepare to construct a noise barrier. This alignment will be in place approximately until Spring 2025.

Motorists are also advised that the shift of the northbound I-25 off-ramp to northbound South Academy Boulevard to a new alignment is ongoing and will have a short acceleration lane.

Motorists are advised to use caution at all entrance ramps as merge lengths have been shortened. In particular, motorists should be prepared to stop on the US 85/87 on-ramp to eastbound South Academy and the Bradley Road on-ramp to eastbound South Academy since merge area is greatly reduced.

All lanes of Bradley Road under South Academy Boulevard are shifted to the center of the roadway ongoing to allow crews to perform work on new bridge piers. These closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

All lanes of Bradley Road under South Academy Boulevard are shifted to the center of the roadway ongoing to allow crews to perform work on new bridge piers.

These closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

Traffic Impacts:



I-25 between US 85/Fountain (MP 127) and South Academy Boulevard (MP 135)

Full closure of northbound I-25 between MP 132 to 135, Thursday, July 18, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Alternating left and right lane closures on north- and southbound I-25 on- and off-ramps at Mesa Ridge Parkway, Monday, July 15 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Alternating left and right lane closures on north- and southbound I-25 on- and off-ramps at Santa Fe Avenue, Monday, July 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-25 on- and off-ramp and right lane closures at MP 128, Tuesday, July 16 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound I-25 off-ramp closure at MP 132, Wednesday, July 17 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound I-25 off-ramps and right lane closures at MP 132, Friday, July 19 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Full closure of eastbound South Academy Boulevard under I-25 Friday, July 19 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Full closure of westbound South Academy Boulevard under I-25 Friday, July 19 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

South Academy Boulevard Widening Project

Ongoing shift of eastbound South Academy Boulevard between I-25 and Fountain Creek to middle until Spring 2025

Bradley Road under South Academy Boulevard reduced to one alternating lane

Monday, July 16, Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Temporary full closure of Hartford Street on-ramp to northbound South Academy Boulevard. Use detour route.

Tuesday, July 16, starting 4:30 a.m. (in place for approximately four weeks)

Various ramp and lane closures on westbound South Academy Boulevard between I-25 and Fountain Creek

Wednesday, July 18 from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Shift of westbound South Academy Boulevard lanes between I-25 and Fountain Creek to middle until Spring 2025

Starting Thursday, July 19 at 4:30 a.m.

Southbound Coventry Drive to westbound South Academy traffic detour

Starting Thursday, July 19 at 4:30 a.m. (in place for approximately three weeks)

Full closure of Bradley Road under South Academy Boulevard

North- and southbound South Academy left lane closures over Bradley Road

Friday, July 19 from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Full closure of existing southbound South Academy Boulevard on-ramp from US 85/87 and shift to temporary on-ramp, in place until Fall 2024

Ongoing full closure of existing northbound South Academy Boulevard on-ramp from US 85/87 and shift to temporary on-ramp, in place until Fall 2024

Ongoing shift of all lanes on Bradley Road under South Academy Boulevard bridge

Colorado Department of Transportation

Tips to help you stay safe in work zones & construction zones:



Stay alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers.

Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

For more information: https://www.codot.gov/projects/militaryaccesssafetyimprovements

Email: I25CO94.mamsip@gmail.com

Hotline: (719)800-2162

Register for Alerts: Text MAMSIP to (888)970-9665

C-DOT information:

Road conditions and travel information

Download the COtrip Planner app

Sign up for project or travel alerts

See scheduled construction lane closures

Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone





