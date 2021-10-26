New Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project will impact traffic in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new safety and mobility-improvement project began its first leg of construction in Colorado Springs in September. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the project will focus on strategically connecting several military bases in and around the Springs in hopes to increase accessibility.

The Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project (MAMSIP) will provide safer and more efficient travel along I-25, Colorado Highway 94, South Academy Boulevard, and Charter Oak Ranch Road. As a result, traffic on these four roadways will be impacted while construction is in progress. The goal of the project is to connect El Paso, County's major military installations: Fort Carson, Peterson Air Force Base, Cheyenne Mountain Station, and Schriever Air Force Base.

The project will include bridge replacements along I-25, additional turning and passing lanes on Highway 94 that connect to Schriever Air Force Base with Peterson Air Force Base and Central Colorado Springs, and other improvements. CDOT believes that implementing these changes will help the community as a whole since these bases are the Pikes Peak region's biggest employers.

Construction for the MAMSIP will be handled by SEMA Construction, Inc. It will cost close to $159 million and will be funded by contributions from the $18.350 million BUILD grant award from the US Department of Transportation, Colorado Department of Transportation, El Paso County, as well as Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority. The MAMSIP is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.