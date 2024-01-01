Quinna Rollings

Quinna Rollings was born and raised in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is currently attending Colorado State University Pueblo as a senior, where she is majoring in Media Communications.

Through CSU Pueblo she was awarded the opportunity to intern with KOAA News 5 where she hopes to use this opportunity to help her pursue her future career as a sports broadcaster.

During her time at CSU-Pueblo Quinna Rollings was also part of her college's student newspaper & magazine. One of her most memorable assignments was about a women's basketball player who broke tons of records.

Quinna has 2 small dogs, and some of her hobbies include watching sports (her favorite is soccer), and going to concerts, and she also likes to be outdoors in nature. Having grown up in Colorado all of her life she likes all of the wonderful things the state has to offer such as sports, wildlife, and mountains.

