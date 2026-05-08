Southbound I-25 near Garden of the Gods Road closing overnight Friday and Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Southbound I-25 between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road will fully close overnight Friday and Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The closure is happening so crews can continue bridge deck repairs by milling and paving the roadway. Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, the left lane will close followed by a full closure of all southbound I-25 lanes from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The following detour will be in place during the closure:



take the Garden of the Gods Road exit

turn right on Garden of the Gods Road

turn left on Centennial Boulevard

take Centennial Boulevard to southbound I-25

A map of that detour is below:

Colorado Department of Transportation

Following Sunday night's closure, two of the lanes will reopen at 4 a.m. on Monday, May 11, according to CDOT. The third lane will reopen at 6 a.m.

Additionally, CDOT says there will be a single southbound lane closure on Saturday from 4 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about the project, visit CDOT's website.

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