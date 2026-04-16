Southbound I-25 closures in Colorado Springs starting overnight Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Southbound I-25 will have lane closures between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road starting overnight Thursday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The southbound left and middle lanes are planned to be closed overnight Thursday while crews cut into the pavement to prepare for roadway repairs.

Friday night, CDOT says crews will be conducting bridge deck repairs. They also say crews will remove and replace expansion devices on both ends of the bridge.

According to CDOT, crews will finish bridge deck repairs and implement a traffic shift Sunday night.

A full closure of southbound I-25 will be in effect at Garden of the Gods Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday, and 10 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.

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