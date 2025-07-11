Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southbound I-25 closed between N. Nevada Ave. and W. Bijou St. Thursday evening

News5 Photojournalist Carl Winder
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A major stretch of southbound I-25 is shut down Thursday evening due to a crash. The closure is between North Nevada Avenue all the way to the West Bijou Street interchange, which is about six miles.

There are two separate scenes being investigated. The first involves a truck south of the West Bijou Street bridge. The second involves a motorcycle north of the West Bijou Street bridge.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the Major Crash Team is responding. Details on the crash are limited at this time due to the size of the scene.

At this time, CSPD has not confirmed if the crash is deadly, and they say there is no timeline for when the road will be re-opened.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

