Sinkhole closes Montbello Drive West near North Union Boulevard Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A sinkhole has closed a portion of Montbello Drive West Tuesday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

#ColoradoSpringsFire Hazmat 14 is on scene of a sinkhole in the road on Montebello Dr West. CSU is now on scene and the road will be closed between Fiesta Lane and Descanso Circle East. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/yZaBEh2dmg — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) June 23, 2026

CSFD says the closure along Montbello Drive West is between Fiesta Lane and Descanso Circle East, which is located west of North Union Boulevard.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) the sinkhole was caused by a water main break. They say services for some people who live in the area will be affected.

At this time, it is unclear when the road will be fixed, or when water service will be restored.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

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