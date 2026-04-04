Resurfacing project along Highway 24 from Peyton to Calhan starts Monday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will start a resurfacing project along Highway 24 on Monday.

Paving work will happen from mile point 332 east of Peyton to mile point 342.5 east of Calhan. The project is expected to be done in late September, according to CDOT.

Colorado Department of Transportation

The work will also include the following:



minor culvert work

curb and gutter replacement

constructing a passing lane east of Calhan and widening a right-turn lane at Yoder Street to improve safety

“US 24 is a busy highway for eastern El Paso County travelers,” said Shane Ferguson, CDOT's Regional Transportation Director. “The new road surface will make travel smoother for commuters, agriculture and freight traffic.”

Traffic impacts will include the following:



daytime working hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., April through July

nighttime working hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., May through September

lane closures will have up to 15-minute delays

speed limit will be reduced to 25 miles per hour in town, and 40 miles per hour out of town

lane width restriction of up to 11 feet

For more information about the project, you can call the hotline at (719)347-4606, email us24eastepcresurfacing@gmail.com, or visit CDOT's website.

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