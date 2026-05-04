Overnight lane closures happening this week on I-25 near Garden of the Gods Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Overnight lane closures are happening this week on I-25 between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Starting Monday through Thursday, one southbound lane will close at 8 p.m. so crews can install storm drainage pipes. From 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., a second southbound lane will close.

CDOT says there will be a single southbound lane closure on Saturday from 4 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Overnight on Friday and Sunday, crews will continue bridge deck repairs by milling and paving the roadway. Starting at 8 p.m., the left southbound lane will close followed by a full closure of southbound I-25 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The following detour will be in place during the closure:



take the Garden of the Gods Road exit

turn right on Garden of the Gods Road

turn left on Centennial Boulevard

take Centennial Boulevard to southbound I-25

A map of that detour is below:

Colorado Department of Transportation

Two of the lanes will reopen at 4 a.m. on Monday, May 11, according to CDOT. The third lane will reopen at 6 a.m.

For more information about the project, visit CDOT's website.

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