Ongoing Marksheffel construction causing headaches for drivers, pedestrians

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers and pedestrians who call the area near Marksheffel and Dublin home say they are no strangers to orange and white cones, but ongoing construction is causing daily disruptions.

An ongoing project since the summer of 2023, the construction has closed the Marksheffel entrance to the Tarren Heights neighborhood since March 16.

According to the project website, the Tarren Heights entrance is said to be closed for several months, and there is no clear date on when the Marksheffel project as a whole will be complete.

All day Sunday, drivers tried to maneuver the many signs and slowdowns just to get to their local nail salon and Ziggi's coffee.

"It's been months and months and months of this," one resident said.

Homeowner Shelby Quintana, who lives in Banning Lewis Ranch, said the commute is twice as long.

"I leave about 45 minutes early. Usually, it should take me 20 minutes," Shelby Quintana said.

It is not just drivers feeling the impact. Shelby Quintana's daughter, Riley Quintana, also sees impacts when she rides her scooter to nearby stores or to see friends.

"It's annoying, so I just try to maneuver," Riley Quintana said.

Kassidy Smith and her wife live over a mile west of the construction in Dublin.

"My wife is in the military, so we just moved here," Smith said.

As newcomers, Smith said the lack of signage results in them making a wrong turn.

"We actually had to go to this stoplight and drive half a mile north just to come back here," Smith said.

"At this intersection, there's no sign indicating you can turn there. At this one, too, there's no signage that you can turn there either," Smith said.

In spite of all the signage and traffic, many people also complained of speeding. Whether on a construction or regular road, people who live in the area say they regularly see drivers going 10, 20, and even 30 miles above posted speed limits.

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