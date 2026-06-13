North Gate, section of Peterson Boulevard, to be closed starting Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Peterson Boulevard will be temporarily closed from Paine Street north to Vandenberg Street starting Monday.

The closure will also include the Peterson North Gate for critical base infrastructure improvements, including comprehensive road replacements and paving operations.

According to Peterson Space Force Base, the closure is expected to last 40 days.

Personnel and visitors are advised to plan for traffic delays and alternate routes. For safety, Peterson Space Force Base says pedestrians are not allowed to walk through or enter the construction area.

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