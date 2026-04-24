New traffic shift pattern starts Saturday along Marksheffel Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers on Marksheffel Road can expect a new traffic pattern starting Saturday, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The shift is happening between north of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Ryker Peak.

On Saturday, the city says drivers should expect flaggers directing alternating traffic, as well as brief stops. They also say Tarren Heights will reopen to traff, and Ryker Peak will remain open.

The city says travelers should plan for minor delays and use caution while driving through the work zone.

The traffic shift is part of an ongoing project to widen Marksheffel Road between North Carefree Circle and Dublin Boulevard. The work includes the following:



widening Marksheffel Road to two lanes in each direction

adding a center median

improving drainage

adding new sidewalks and paths

For more information about the project, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

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'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard It's an area with a lot of construction. That work has Peterson Road just outside the north gate of Peterson Space Force Base down to two lanes. 'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard

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