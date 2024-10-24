Watch Now
Motor Way bridge in Colorado Springs to close for six months starting Monday

City of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Motor Way bridge will close for six months starting Monday, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The bridge is located between South Nevada Avenue and South Tejon Street. It goes over Cheyenne Creek.

The city says the closure is for maintenance work, which includes patching and installing a new bridge deck overlay. The work also includes replacing the approach slabs.

