Motor Way bridge in Colorado Springs to close for six months starting Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Motor Way bridge will close for six months starting Monday, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The bridge is located between South Nevada Avenue and South Tejon Street. It goes over Cheyenne Creek.

🚧 Heads up! Motor Way bridge, between South Nevada Avenue and South Tejon Street, will close for maintenance work for six months starting on Monday, Oct. 28. The work will patch and install a new bridge deck overlay, as well as replace the approach slabs. @COSTraffic pic.twitter.com/dEVuDXCYIA — City of Colorado Springs (@CityofCOS) October 23, 2024

The city says the closure is for maintenance work, which includes patching and installing a new bridge deck overlay. The work also includes replacing the approach slabs.

