I-25 closures between Fillmore St. and Garden of the Gods Rd. start Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Crews are shutting down the northbound lanes between West Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road overnight Monday.
The closure will be in place from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. The same closure will happen Tuesday night so workers can replace overhead signs across I-25.
The West Fillmore Street on-ramp to northbound I-25 will also be closed. Drivers will need to use Nevada Avenue or Centennial Boulevard to get around the work zone.
All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
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