I-25 closed in both directions in Pueblo near Indiana Avenue exit

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — I-25 is closed in both directions in Pueblo near the Indiana Avenue exit, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT says a fuel truck rolled over onto its side in the northbound lanes on the south side of Pueblo around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Expect delays if you are traveling near the area. Detours are in place, but you are asked to avoid the area if possible. At this time, it is unclear when I-25 will reopen.

CDOT says at this time, it is unclear how the crash happened, or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

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