Highway 50 closed near Cañon City after semi-truck fire spreads to grass

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Highway 50 is closed in both directions 10 miles west of Cañon City after a semi-truck caught on fire and spread to the grass, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the fire is under control. At this time, it is unclear how it started.

The sheriff's office says they don't know when the highway will reopen, but it is expected to be closed for the next couple of hours.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

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Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout Big changes are on the way to the Judge Orr Road and US Highway 24 intersection in Peyton. Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout

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