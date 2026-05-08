Hancock Expressway at South Academy Boulevard to be closed all weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Hancock Expressway at South Academy Boulevard will be closed all weekend starting at 7 p.m. Friday, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The closure, which is part of the Academy Boulevard Improvements Project, is happening so additional waterline work can be done. The intersection will reopen at noon on Monday.

The following detours will be in place:



westbound Hancock Expressway: use Astrozon Boulevard

eastbound Hancock Expressway: use Jet Wing Drive

A map of the detour is below:

City of Colorado Springs

The city says only the westbound Hancock Expressway ramp will be open during the closure, and all other ramps at South Academy Boulevard will be closed.

If you are traveling through the area, the city says to plan for minor delays. For more information about the Academy Boulevard Improvements Project, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

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