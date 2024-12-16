Ground breaks on diverging diamond project at I-25 and the Belmont interchange in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Another big construction project in our community is moving forward. Monday, there was a ground breaking ceremony on the I-25 and Highway 50B (Belmont) interchange project in Pueblo.

Seeking Solutions Major roadwork on Highway 50 and I-25 for new 'Diverging Diamond' Jake Walker

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says this part of the New Pueblo Freeway Project. This project will improve safety along a busy road by creating a diverging diamond.

"You know, we all we all fear change," said Amber Shipley with CDOT. "We're resistant to change, but the divergent diamond is a proven safety measure in highway development."

CDOT also says this project is an important part of their 10-year plan, and will improve safety for the Pueblo community by creating a more reliable and effective route for travelers.

The project won't be complete until 2027. For more information about the New Pueblo Freeway project, visit CDOT's website.

___





Colorado Woman Drops It All To Attempt A Rescue Gina Hluska is the founder of Elite Equine Rescue in El Paso County, and despite getting a call for help on Thanksgiving she dropped everything to try and save the life of an animal in dire need. Colorado woman drives hundreds of miles to help starving horse

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.