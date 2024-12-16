Watch Now
Ground breaks on diverging diamond project at I-25 and the Belmont interchange in Pueblo

Another big construction project in our community is moving forward. a diverging diamond. Today there will be a groundbreaking ceremony on the I-25 and Highway 50 interchange project in Pueblo. CDOT says this project will improve safety along a busy road by creating.
PUEBLO — Another big construction project in our community is moving forward. Monday, there was a ground breaking ceremony on the I-25 and Highway 50B (Belmont) interchange project in Pueblo.

Major roadwork on Highway 50 and I-25 for new 'Diverging Diamond'

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says this part of the New Pueblo Freeway Project. This project will improve safety along a busy road by creating a diverging diamond.

"You know, we all we all fear change," said Amber Shipley with CDOT. "We're resistant to change, but the divergent diamond is a proven safety measure in highway development."

CDOT also says this project is an important part of their 10-year plan, and will improve safety for the Pueblo community by creating a more reliable and effective route for travelers.

The project won't be complete until 2027. For more information about the New Pueblo Freeway project, visit CDOT's website.

