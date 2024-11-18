Major roadwork starting Monday on Highway 50 and I-25 in Pueblo- see the 'Diverging Diamond' plan

PUEBLO, CO — Major roadwork is starting Monday in Pueblo at Highway 50 and I-25. I checked with CDOT and they say crews are just setting up. So, we shouldn't see any major headaches for at least a couple of months.

I'm told crews will be adding a diverging diamond just north of the current intersection. Amber Shipley, spokeswoman at CDOT talks with me about the new design that has drawn some controversy about its unconventional design. "You know, we all we all fear change. We're resistant to change, but the divergent diamond is a proven safety measure in highway development."

Taking a closer look, here's the plan for the new intersection:

Shipley says they plan on keeping two lanes of traffic open at all times during the work. Crews will be adding five new bridges. The work will add access for pedestrians and bikes. Also, it aims to provide smoother access for trucks, which have had some problems here before.

We talked with neighbors in Pueblo who say they're happy to hear about the upcoming work. "It’s a bridge that has seen better days. I think it’s time- overpopulation, you know we grow, so you gotta grow with it."

The project will cost $114 Million. As far as completion, we're looking at summer 2027. We'll keep our eye on this and let you know how it progresses.





