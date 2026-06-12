Double-lane closures happening overnight Friday on I-25 near Fillmore Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Double-lane closures are happening overnight on Friday on I-25 between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The closures are happening so crews can work on the Garden of the Gods Road bridge.

On northbound I-25, one lane of traffic will close at 7 p.m., and a second lane will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

For southbound travelers, one lane will close at 8 p.m. According to CDOT, a second southbound lane will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

CDOT says all lanes will reopen at 6 a.m on Saturday.

The closures are part of the I-25 Acceleration and Deceleration Lanes from Garden of the Gods Road to Fillmore Street Project. For more information about the project, visit CDOT's website.

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