City of Pueblo begins paving operations along West 6th Street

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo says paving operations are underway along West 6th Street between Midtown and Albany Avenue.

City of Pueblo

“Please plan for possible delays, lane closures, and detours throughout the duration of the project,” said Andrew Hayes, Director of Pueblo Public Works. “We appreciate your patience as these improvements are completed.”

The city says the paving operations are expected to happen for about two months. The project was scheduled to be done last year, but it was delayed because the paving season ended.

For updates, questions or more information about the paving project, you can call Pueblo Public Works at (719)553-2295, or send them email at pubworks@pueblo.us.

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