City of Colorado Springs adding eight new school zones by the end of summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As students get ready to return to school in a couple of weeks, drivers may notice some changes outside several middle and high schools in Colorado Springs.

The City of Colorado Springs says by the end of the summer, there will be eight new school zones.

The city started adding these zones a few years ago after Giorgia Trocciola, a student at Doherty High School, was hit and killed.



Remembering Giorgia Trocciola:

Crews are also installing flashing lights to slow drivers down outside several middle and high schools.

"(We want to) heighten awareness that you're in an area that's going to have some congestion," said Todd Frisbie, Traffic Engineer for the City of Colorado Springs. "It's going to have people walking around or on bicycles, and we want you to pay attention to what you're doing, (and) to your surroundings."

City leaders are hoping to add ten more school zones on the northeast side of Colorado Springs next year. The goal is to make sure every school in the city has a safe zone.

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