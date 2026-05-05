CDOT hosting open house to share Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road improvements

PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is inviting community members and business owners to learn more about the roundabout design of the Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road Intersection Improvements Project.

The open house will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Patriot Applied Learning Campus, which is located near the Meridian Road and Highway 24 interchange in Peyton.

CDOT says the project aims to do the following as traffic increases in the area:



improve traffic flow

have slower traffic speeds

enhance safety, accessibility and sustainability

support the future goals of El Paso County

CDOT says staff members will be available at the open house to answer any questions the community may have. For more information about the Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road Intersection Improvements Project, visit CDOT's website.

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