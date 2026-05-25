Astrozon Boulevard closures at South Academy Boulevard start Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Closures along Astrozon Boulevard at South Academy Boulevard will start Tuesday, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The closure will happen in phases through mid-July for waterline and stormline installation. The city says the closure is part of the South Academy Boulevard Improvements Project.

The city says access to nearby businesses and properties will remain open during the road work. They also say the work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

For the first phase of the project, which is scheduled from Tuesday until noon on Monday, June 29, the east side of Astrozon Boulevard between South Academy Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive will be closed.

Work is scheduled to happen Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with occasional Saturday and nighttime construction.

Phase two of the project will be a full intersection closure from 7 p.m. on Friday, June 5 until noon on Monday, June 8.

The following detours will be in place during the first two phases of the project:



northbound South Academy Boulevard: travel east on Hancock Expressway, north on Jet Wing Drive, west on Chelton Road, then return to South Academy Boulevard

southbound South Academy Boulevard: travel west on Chelton Road, south on Delta Drive, east on Hancock Expressway, then return to South Academy Boulevard

eastbound Astrozon Boulevard: travel south on South Academy Boulevard, east on Hancock Expressway, north on Jet Wing Drive, then east on Astrozon Boulevard

travel south on South Academy Boulevard, east on Hancock Expressway, north on Jet Wing Drive, then east on Astrozon Boulevard westbound Astrozon Boulevard: travel north or south on Jet Wing Drive, west on Hancock Expressway or West on Chelton Road, then north or south on South Academy Boulevard

For the third phase of the project, which is scheduled from Monday, July 6 through Thursday, July 16, the west side of Astrozon Boulevard at South Academy Boulevard will close.

The following detours will be in place during phase three:



northbound South Academy Boulevard: travel west on Hancock Expressway, then north on Astrozon Boulevard

southbound South Academy Boulevard: travel west on Hancock Expressway, then north on Astrozon Boulevard

travel west on Hancock Expressway, then north on Astrozon Boulevard westbound Astrozon Boulevard: travel south on South Academy Boulevard, west on Hancock Expressway, then north on Astrozon Boulevard

Drivers can also expect the following during construction:



temporary pedestrian path and bus stop changes

relocated bus stops; visit Mountain Metro Transit's website for details

construction activity near driveways

left turns allowed where possible

on-street variable message boards providing traffic updates

For more information about the South Academy Boulevard Improvements Project, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

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