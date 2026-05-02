Access changing Monday for Airport Road from southbound Powers Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After 9 a.m. on Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says they will permanently close the southbound Powers Boulevard left turn at Airport Road.

CDOT says after the closure, southbound Powers Boulevard traffic headed to eastbound Airport Road and the west gate of Peterson Space Force Base will need to exit right at the new off ramp.

A map of the new route is below:

Colorado Department of Transportation

Overnight on Wednesday, CDOT says crews will restripe Airport Road between Powers Boulevard and Industrial Place for a temporary traffic pattern.

In late May, CDOT says there will be full overnight closures of Powers Boulevard for overhead sign installation.

For more information about the project, visit CDOT's website.

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