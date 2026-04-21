8th Street bridge shifting to two lanes each direction overnight Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs says traffic on 8th Street will shift and have two lanes open in each direction overnight on Tuesday.
According to the city, the shift will happen over Fountain Creek from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Traffic will be shifted to the east side of the bridge so crews can complete work on the west side. The city says the center lanes across the bridge will reopen, and the right southbound lane will be closed.
A map of the traffic shift is below:
The city says the right turn from northbound 8th Street to the Highway 24 frontage road will remain open.
For the latest updates on the project, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.
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