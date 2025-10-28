2C Road Improvement Program ends for the season in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Paving season in Colorado Springs is now over. It's part of the 2C Road Improvement Program, which is paid for by a voter approved sales tax.

One of the biggest projects this season was the work on Woodmen Road.

Some other big projects include the following:



Cheyenne Road

Cheyenne Boulevard

Cresta Road

You can view a map of roads paved this year, and those set for 2026 below:

City of Colorado Springs

2C was approved by voters in 2016, and it was renewed last November.

Crews have paved more than 1,000 roads since then, but they know they have a lot of work left to do.

"We do have a large task in front of us," said Corey Farkas, Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division Manager. "We've been doing great for the last 10 years, we've got another 10 in front of us. But,... I would tell everybody, in my professional opinion, this is something that will have to eventually go in perpetuity."

