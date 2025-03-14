WATCH LIVE: Detroit City FC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.

Watch live as the Colorado Springs Switchbacks defend their USL title with the home opener at Weidner Field on Saturday at 4 p.m., or use these instructions on how to watch.

WATCH: Detroit City FC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

