Walker scores 12 to carry Air Force over San Jose St. 63-53

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A.J. Walker had 12 points as Air Force topped San Jose State 63-53.

Joseph Octave had 11 points for Air Force (10-8, 3-4 Mountain West Conference), which broke its five-game road losing streak.

Carter Murphy added 10 points, while Ethan Taylor had seven rebounds.

Omari Moore had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-11, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games.

Shon Robinson added seven points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

Several milestones were achieved by the Falcons in the win, including head coach Joe Scott’s 250th career win.

With win number 10, the Falcons have also doubled its win total from a season ago and notched its first conference road win since 2020.

As for the team, freshman Lucas Moerman blocked six shots to tie the school record for most blocked shots in a game. It is the fourth time a Falcon has blocked six shots in a game and the first since Taylor Broekhuis in 2012. Both Moerman and Broekhuis are Colorado Springs natives.

Air Force is back at home on Friday against Wyoming in a 4 p.m. tip-off.