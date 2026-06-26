Train Fast founder Paul Andrada turns Pueblo athletes into champions on and off the field

PUEBLO, Colo (KOAA) — Paul Andrada has spent 14 years pouring his time and passion into the young athletes of Pueblo. As the founder of Train Fast, his mission goes beyond building strong competitors — it's about building strong people.

At 7 a.m., athletes are already hard at work inside the gym, putting in the kind of effort that extends far beyond sport.

"Their energy, seeing their success, it motivates me. So not only am I helping them — they're helping me," Andrada said.

For more than a decade, Andrada has been developing athletes in strength and speed, but also in character.

"They learn how to overcome adversity in here. They learn how to laugh, they learn how to talk to others, they learn how to work together. That's what it's about for me. Just to teach them what I wish I would've known at their age," Andrada said.

For the athletes who train at Train Fast, the gym is more than a place to lift weights — it's where they know someone always has their back.

"Just being able to count on him all the time. I think that shows so much just to who he is. He's so consistent, he's so loyal, and I know I can call him even when I'm in Australia,” said Colorado State grad Hannah Simental. “Even when I was in Germany, I knew I could reach out to him, and he was going to pick up the phone or text me back. He's just always been there for me and my family.”

"A lot of people don't know, but he's actually dope to talk to. Besides just going to go lift. If you want to go talk to him, he's there to give a helping hand," said Eastern New Mexico basketball player Maurice Austin.

The wins at Train Fast are measured differently. There are standout moments — like Pueblo's own Kain Medrano recording a pick-6 for UCLA — but Andrada says the real victories happen quietly.

"It's the weddings, and when I see them at Sam's club, and they come up to me with their little ones," Andrada said.

Born and raised in Pueblo, Andrada says Pueblo is his town, and the people are the reason he stays.

"Pueblo deserves that. Pueblo needs that. I feel like it's my duty to help these kids in Pueblo because they remind me of myself. And Pueblo pours into me. They send their kids like crazy here. This place is rolling at night," Andrada said.

Those who know him say his impact on the community is immeasurable.

"He does such a good job of giving back to the community and being involved in it. Pueblo honestly wouldn't be how it is without him," CSU Pueblo’s Kate Gallery added.

Andrada says he's not done helping local athletes, but when that time comes, he hopes this kind of work doesn't stop with him.

"I just hope they understand the dedication that we put in, and I hope that someone out there is seeing it firsthand. They want to take this place over and keep doing it," Andrada said.

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