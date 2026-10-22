TCA, Vista Ridge to play for state championship

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo (KOAA) — TCA and Vista Ridge will square off for the girls 4A state championship after they each picked up wins during Wednesday’s semifinals.

TCA is headed back to the flag football state championship for the third consecutive season, but will be defending a title for the very first time. Vista Ridge is making its first appearance in the state championship game.

It will be the second meeting this season between the Wolves and the Titans. TCA won the previous matchup 35-20.

The state championship game will be played on October 24 at Trailblazer Stadium with a start time of 4PM.

No. 1 TCA 19, No. 4 Green Mountain 13 — The Harter sisters paved the way back to the state championship for TCA. Reagan Harter caught three touchdown passes from Kelsey Peterson while Kennedy Harter added an extra point and a crucial fourth quarter interception.

Green Mountain got on the scoring started at the beginning of the second quarter with a short quarterback keeper for the touchdown. TCA responded with Peterson’s first touchdown pass to Reagan in the back corner of the end zone. The Titans only successful extra point attempt of the game followed that touchdown as Kennedy Harter caught a short pass and reached across the goal line to even the score at 7.

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The defending champs opened the quarter with a strong offensive drive. Peterson hit Brooklyn Blair along the left sideline good enough to move the chains. Later on the drive, Peterson felt the pressure of the defense and heaved it downfield for Reagan who made a contested catch along the sideline and took off with no one to stop her from leaping into the end zone for her second touchdown of the night.

Peterson and Reagan found that same success on a shorter pass play in the fourth quarter which gave TCA a 19-7 lead. The Rams drove down the field and were knocking on the door of the end zone. That was until Kennedy Harter picked off the pass and allowed the Titans offense to drain some more clock.

Green Mountain added a touchdown with just over three minutes to play but the Titans offense possessed the ball for the remainder of the game.

No. 3 Vista Ridge 28, No. 2 Mountain View 14 — Kayla Dempsey and Addison DeGennaro started for the Wolves in the upset win. DeGennaro tallied 7 sacks throughout the course of the game, while Dempsey scored three of the team’s four touchdowns.

Jocelynn Kalkman fired a pass into the end zone that was caught by Dempsey to give Vista Ridge a 6-0 lead at the start of the second quarter. Mountain View then gifted the Wolves a safety after a bad snap fell dead in the end zone.

Vista Ridge regifted points to Mountain View after a deflected pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. The game was tied at 8 after the two-point conversion.

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The score remained the same until Dempsey caught another pass from Kalkman, which should have been a short pick up but she turned it into more. Dempsey reached out to pick up extra yardage but the defense completely missed her flags and she took off for the longest touchdown of the game. Vista Ridge led 14-8 at the break.

Coming out of the locker room, Dempsey did not seem to be satisfied with her two offensive touchdowns. After a Mountain View pass bounced out the hands of their receiver, Dempsey kept her focus on the ball resulting in an interception that she returned for her third touchdown of the night.

Isabella Waters put the game away in the fourth quarter with a rushing touchdown off of a reverse play. Her score put the team ahead 28-8, a lead they would not relinquish.

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