Zach Zandi transitions into coaching role following medical retirement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Zach Zandi, a 29-year-old former player for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, has transitioned to a coaching role on the team's technical staff after retiring ahead of the 2026 season due to medical reasons.

Zandi suffered a concussion in August of last year, which sidelined him for the rest of the season. It was the fifth concussion of his career and prompted him to prioritize his long-term health.

“I still couldn’t play right now. I’m still not better, so I’m still doing stuff to try to get better and get back to 100% but ultimately, the risk factor was too much and my future health was more important,” said Zandi.

Eight months later, he has not fully recovered. Zandi has been doing vision therapy and visiting other therapists as he continues to progress in his recovery.

After the 2025 season, Zandi was unsure of his playing status for the following season. The Switchbacks, aware of what he was going through, assured Zandi that he would have a place with the team regardless of what he decided.

“We actually had those conversations before I went home for the offseason. The conversations were if you’re not better, there will be an opportunity for you here,” said Zandi.

The shift from player to coach came earlier than expected, but Zandi noted his playing style helped prepare him for the mental aspects of coaching.

“I think when I was a player, I was someone who, because I wasn’t as gifted physically, I had to use my brain and had to think plays ahead and things like that. So... my mind was already a bit on the coaching side," said Zandi.

It’s been a learning process for him on the sidelines, but he says being in a familiar place has helped with the transition. While the abrupt end to his playing career lacked the closure he hoped for, the new role has helped him move forward.

“I’m happy with what I accomplished in my career. Of course it could’ve been more, but I’m happy with where it was at. Obviously you always strive for more but it is what it is. I’ve accepted it. I’m not sad about it. Just more excited about the new opportunity. I have the rest of my life ahead of me," said Zandi.

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