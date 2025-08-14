WATCH THE MATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Orange County SC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.

This Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks are hosting Orange County SC at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Watch live below, or use these instructions to learn how to watch.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Orange County SC

