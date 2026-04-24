Watch the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC take on Phoenix Rising

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website, allowing Southern Coloradans to watch.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will play against Phoenix Rising at 8:00 p.m.

Watch the game live below on match day. For tickets, click here.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Phoenix Rising

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'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard It's an area with a lot of construction. That work has Peterson Road just outside the north gate of Peterson Space Force Base down to two lanes. 'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard

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