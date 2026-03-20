Watch the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC take on Orange County SC this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!
We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website, allowing Southern Coloradans to watch.
On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will play against Orange County Soccer Club in California. Kickoff time locally is at 8 p.m.
Watch live below, or use these instructions for how to watch.
WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Orange County SC
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Proposed 330-unit apartment complex sparks traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area
Neighbors push back against proposed 330-unit apartment complex, emphasis on traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area.
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