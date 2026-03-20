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Watch the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC take on Orange County SC this Saturday

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KOAA 5
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website, allowing Southern Coloradans to watch.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will play against Orange County Soccer Club in California. Kickoff time locally is at 8 p.m.

Watch live below, or use these instructions for how to watch.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Orange County SC

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SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER PATRICK BURNER || DEFENDER TALEN NAPLES || DEFENDER JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD YOSUKE HANYA || FORWARD KHORI BENNETT || FORWARD SADAM MASEREKA || FORWARD ADREIN PEREZ || FORWARD KYLE VASSELL || FORWARD JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER SPEEDY WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER DANE VALENTI ||MIDFIELDER BRENNAN CREEK ||MIDFIELDER FRANK DAROMA ||MIDFIELDER SAM WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER COLIN SHUTLER|| GOALKEEPER CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER