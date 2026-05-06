Watch the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC take on Orange County SC on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website, allowing Southern Coloradans to watch.

On Friday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will play against Orange County SC at 7:00 p.m. For those planning to attend the match, the theme is Galactic Night, think Star Wars.

Currently, in the USL rankings, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks sit in the 8th spot in the west with a (2-3-2) record, while Orange County is at the top of the pack in the number 2 spot with a (4-3-2) record.

Watch the game live below on match day. For tickets, click here.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Orange County SC

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