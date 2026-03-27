Watch the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC take on New Mexico United this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website, allowing Southern Coloradans to watch.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will play against New Mexico United FC in Albuquerque at 1:00 p.m.

In the United Soccer League Group B rankings, the Switchbacks sit at number seven with a 1-1-1 record, and New Mexico United is last at 12th spot in the group with a 0-0-2 standing heading into this match.

Watch the game live below on match day.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs New Mexico United

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