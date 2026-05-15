Watch the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC take on New Mexico United for Salute to Service Night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website, allowing Southern Coloradans to watch.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will play against New Mexico United at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday night's game is the Salute to Service, so if you plan to attend dawn your red, white, and blue and say thank you to a veteran in attendance.

Watch the game live below on match day. For tickets, click here.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Phoenix Rising

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Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout Big changes are on the way to the Judge Orr Road and US Highway 24 intersection in Peyton. Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout

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