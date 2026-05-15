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Watch the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC take on New Mexico United for Salute to Service Night

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KOAA 5
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website, allowing Southern Coloradans to watch.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will play against New Mexico United at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday night's game is the Salute to Service, so if you plan to attend dawn your red, white, and blue and say thank you to a veteran in attendance.

Watch the game live below on match day. For tickets, click here.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Phoenix Rising

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Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout

Big changes are on the way to the Judge Orr Road and US Highway 24 intersection in Peyton.

Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout

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SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER PATRICK BURNER || DEFENDER TALEN NAPLES || DEFENDER JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD YOSUKE HANYA || FORWARD KHORI BENNETT || FORWARD SADAM MASEREKA || FORWARD ADREIN PEREZ || FORWARD KYLE VASSELL || FORWARD JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER SPEEDY WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER DANE VALENTI ||MIDFIELDER BRENNAN CREEK ||MIDFIELDER FRANK DAROMA ||MIDFIELDER SAM WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER COLIN SHUTLER|| GOALKEEPER CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER