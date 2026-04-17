Watch the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC take on Monterey Bay FC this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website, allowing Southern Coloradans to watch.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will play against Monterey Bay FC at Weidner Field at 3:00 p.m.

In the United Soccer League Group B rankings, the Switchbacks have dropped back to eighth, at 1-2-2, while Monterey Bay FC sits last in the league at 12th, at 0-2-4.

Watch the game live below on match day. For tickets, click here.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Monterey Bay FC

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