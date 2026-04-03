Watch the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC take on Lexington SC this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website, allowing Southern Coloradans to watch.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will play against Lexington SC at Weidner Field at 3:00 p.m.

In the United Soccer League Group B rankings, the Switchbacks have dropped to number eight with a 1-1-2 record, and Lexington SC is last at the seventh spot in the group with a 1-1-2 standing heading into this match.

Watch the game live below on match day.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Lexington SC

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